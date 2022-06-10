Bulli Pass to close at night - for five long weeks

Bulli Pass will be closed at night for five weeks from later this month.
From June 20, between 7.30pm and 4.30am Sunday to Friday, the pass will be closed for slope stabilisation work between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and M1 Princes Motorway.
Motorists are advised detours are in place via Lawrence Hargrave Drive or via the M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive.
Work includes slope stabilisation and drainage works to restore ongoing access for all vehicles.
Residents within the closure area will have access to their properties at all times from Lawrence Hargrave Drive only, under the direction of traffic control.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
