Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour's FoodCare and other community pantries in demand as cost of living surges

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:07am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Tony Michel and Jake Parker handing out food at the Anglicare Mobile Pantry in Shellharbour. Picture:Sylvia Liber

Local community food pantries designed to ease the burden of grocery bills are doing extra days in response to rising demand, organisers say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.