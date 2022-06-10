Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

UCI 2022 funds go to schools, sports and sightseeing in Illawarra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bike city: Organisations across the Illawarra and Southern Highlands shared in $220,000 in grants. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Cycling will be made safer and more accessible in the Illawarra as twelve organisations shared in $220,000 in grants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.