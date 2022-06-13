Health authorities have warned that ecstasy pills with two times the average dose of MDMA are circulating in NSW.
NSW Police recently seized the high-dose pills, which are pink, irregularly shaped and bear an Audi logo.
These have been found to contain an average of 196 milligrams of MDMA, which is more than two times what is typically found in such pills circulating in NSW.
High doses of MDMA can cause serious illness and death.
"It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, irregular heart rhythm and death," NSW Poisons Information Centre medical director Dr Darren Roberts said.
"While one MDMA tablet alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with other stimulants, such as cocaine."
Neither NSW Health nor NSW Police could provide information on where the tablets were seized or understood to be circulating, but the public health alert applies statewide, including the Illawarra.
People are urged to call triple-0 if they or someone around them feels unwell after taking MDMA.
Those who take MDMA should look out for such effects as feeling really hot and sweaty, light-headedness, rigid muscles (such as difficulty walking), confusion or agitation, a racing heart, feeling aggressive, uncontrolled repetitive movements, vomiting, seizures, and unconsciousness.
"You won't get into trouble for seeking medical care," Dr Roberts said.
For 24-hour confidential and anonymous counselling and information, contact the Alcohol and Drug Information Service on 1800 250 015.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
