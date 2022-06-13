Illawarra Mercury
High-dose ecstasy circulating in community sparks health warning

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:26am, first published 2:20am
NSW Health says high-dose MDMA pills, like that pictured, are circulating in NSW, prompting a public health alert. Picture: NSW Health

Health authorities have warned that ecstasy pills with two times the average dose of MDMA are circulating in NSW.

