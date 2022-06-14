The secrets of Shellharbour have become readily available at the fingertips of residents with a new online heritage platform.
The Discover Shellharbour collection includes more than 9000 items that can be searched from home and includes previously unseen collections, First Nations history, objects, photographs, maps, stories, families, places, council archives and digital stories.
Anyone can view the site, but members who join can research, tag content, contribute new content and curate their own collections.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said the new platform was a wonderful opportunity for the community.
"Discover Shellharbour allows us to collect and contribute to our city's contemporary history," he said.
"I encourage the community to use and contribute to the platform and visit the museum in person and make use of our heritage room."
Patrons can scroll information from pioneers to publicans like Henrietta Bush, or the history of homesteads like Marks Villa (where Shellharbour Airport now stands) or world record parachutist Ben Turner who had a house at Clover Hill, Macquarie Pass.
To learn more about Discover Shellharbour visit https://discovershellharbour.recollect.net.au/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
