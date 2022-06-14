Illawarra Mercury

Secrets of Shellharbour available through new history website

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 14 2022 - 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Henrietta Bush (nee Lewis), proprietress of the Ocean Beach Hotel, Shellharbour; Johnston family outside their home Marks Villa, situated at the site of Shellharbour Airport today, c.1910; Ben Turners house at Clover Hill, Macquarie Pass c.1980s. Pictures: Shellharbour Library

The secrets of Shellharbour have become readily available at the fingertips of residents with a new online heritage platform.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.