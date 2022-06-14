Illawarra Mercury
A global Sriracha shortage is giving Illawarra hot sauce maker The Chilli Project a red hot go

By Mikayla McGuirk-Scolaro
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:09am, first published 9:25am
HOT STUFF: Michelle Walsh, owner of The Chilli Project, hopes Illawarra spice lovers will start buying hot sauce from local businesses. Picture: Robert Peet

Hot sauce lovers have been burned after one of the world's largest chilli sauce makers suspended production but an Illawarra chilli business is hoping chilli lovers will turn to locally produced hot sauce instead.

