Australian rock and blues sisters Vika and Linda Bull have moved their national tour to August and October, with their Thirroul show no longer in July.
Vika was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for emergency surgery, with her management announcing their upcoming tour would be pushed back.
"While she's currently resting up and feeling better, shows have been rescheduled to new dates ... to allow her sufficient recovery time," they said in a statement.
No action is required by fans, who can just hold onto their tickets - all current tickets are valid for the corresponding new August dates, just show up with your current ticket to gain entry.
"We were so excited to be able to finally embark on our tour," the sisters said.
"Under the circumstances we have made the difficult decision to postpone these shows for a few more weeks."
The siblings will perform their much loved hits from across their extensive career, and tracks from their highly acclaimed, first record of original songs in 19 years, The Wait.
Their show at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul was originally scheduled for July 1, but has been moved to August 20.
More details are at: www.vikaandlindabull.com/news/shows
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
