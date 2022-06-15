Illawarra Mercury
Dunmore tip in Shellharbour City is closed until further notice due to mechanical failure

Updated June 15 2022 - 2:22am, first published 1:00am
People queued at Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Depot on Wednesday morning, after council workers were forced to close the centre. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Dunmore tip should be open again for business on Wednesday afternoon, after a machinery malfunction forced its closure to everyone earlier in the door.

