Dunmore tip should be open again for business on Wednesday afternoon, after a machinery malfunction forced its closure to everyone earlier in the door.
Council officers have been forced to close the Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Depot at Buckleys Road Wednesday morning after a mechanical failure at the entrance, making entry into the facility not viable.
"Technicians are one site, resolving the issue and hope to have it back up and running sometime in the afternoon," a spokeswoman said, adding the facility should be open again after lunchtime.
The public can still take most waste to the Wollongong City Council's recycling and waste centre at Kembla Grange, however some fees may apply.
The Whytes Gully Waste and Resource Recovery Park is found on Reddalls Road at Kembla Grange.
The Community Recycling Centre, also at Whytes Gully, only takes household recycling, and dot not take business or commercial recyclables.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
