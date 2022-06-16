'Boutique' $4 million apartments planned for Corrimal Street

Two houses at the northern end of Corrimal Street could be knocked down to make way for a "boutique" five-storey apartment complex.
A development application from MMJ Wollongong has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for 75-77 Corrimal Street.
The two lots are just north of the Campbell Street intersection and are bordered by apartments on either side.
The proposed $4.6 million complex would feature 10 apartments, made up of a pair of two-bedroom units with the remainder being three bedrooms.
One apartment will be an adaptable housing unit to cater for residents with a disability.
"The development provides a mix of larger boutique, private and well-designed single-level apartments," the statement of environmental effects said, "catering to empty nesters and the ageing in place market, which is a unique offering for Wollongong city centre, and highly sought after in this location."
The apartments will be aimed at buyers "with a higher entry price level", the statement of environmental effects noted.
At just 20cm above the 16-metre height restriction for the area, the developer has lodged a variation request with council.
The size of the building will result in some overshadowing of the apartment block on the corner of Corrimal and Campbell streets.
"While the overshadowing impact on the adjoining neighbours to the south is present, it cannot reasonably be avoided given the high density location within which the site is situated," the statement said.
"It is considered there will be no unacceptable or unreasonable impacts created in terms of overshadowing accordingly."
The development will have 13 residential car parking spaces, including one disabled space and two for visitors.
Parking will be underground with the car park only accessible via southbound traffic.
According to a traffic report lodged as part of the development application, the five-storey apartment block will generate seven vehicle movements in the AM and PM peaks.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
