A Unanderra woman with a taste for fine cuts of meats will be sentenced after shoplifting more than $100 worth of groceries.
Tarnia Terese Roth, 43, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where she was successful in an application for release.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Roth was charged in January this year after Lake Illawarra police officers were patrolling Unanderra and pulled up alongside her and a male co-accused.
Roth and the male were carrying multiple shopping bags, which police searched after checks on the pair revealed they had an alleged extensive history with shoplifting.
Inside the bags they found a variety of meats and cosmetics totalling $124.35, including two beef fillet steaks, a beef eye fillet, a drovers blade steak, and a pork fillet.
Neither could provide a receipt for the purchases, and initially told police the items were purchased from Coles Wollongong.
Shortly after, Roth admitted to stealing two of the items.
Police seized the meat, and later spoke with a Coles Wollongong manager who confirmed the items were no longer stocked at that store.
Officers then attended Coles Figtree where they viewed CCTV footage, which allegedly depicted Roth putting meat into Coles baskets, and then into bags before leaving the store without paying for the items.
A short time later, police attended Roth's home where she confessed to stealing the items.
Roth was banned from entering Figtree Grove for five years.
She has pleaded guilty to one count of shoplifting.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate Darryl Pearce granted Roth bail and ordered that she continue to report to police daily.
The matter will return for sentencing on July 6 at Port Kembla Local Court.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
