How you can get tickets to Billy Joel's one-night-only Australian show

Billy Joel will perform in Australia for one night only in December - at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The 73-year-old will play just one concert on December 10.
Joel otherwise known as the "Piano Man" is a popular and respected entertainer - and the numbers back up that statement. He is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time, and the third best-selling solo artist.
"I'm happy to announce that I'm finally coming to Australia to do one exclusive show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of Always Live," Joel said in a Frontier Touring video.
"It's been a really long time since I've been there, I'm really looking forward to coming and I'm bringing the whole family and we're going to enjoy it. I'll see you there."
Tickets to the exclusive concert - Joel's first live performance in Melbourne in 14 years - will go on sale Monday, July 4 at 10 am AEST via Frontier Touring. Frontier Members can access the Frontier pre-sale, which starts Thursday, June 30 at 11 am AEST.
Telstra members can also get exclusive access to the Telstra Plus Member pre-sale, which starts on Monday, June 27, at 10 am AEST.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
