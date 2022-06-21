A Bellambi mechanic was let off without a conviction in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for a "childish" assault over a parking spot last year.
Christopher John Psaras, 33, was found guilty of common assault after threatening to headbutt a man and spraying him with a hose.
"If I can just say... he's being a d---head," Magistrate Claire Girotto told the court.
Defence lawyer Tim Dains said it was a "childish" assault which was "certainly not planned".
Documents tendered to court reveal Psaras, who owns a Bellambi mechanic business, was approached by a neighbouring business owner in November last year and asked if he could move a caravan to make room for another employee's car.
Limited customer parking had been a problem for the businesses in the past, according to the documents.
Psaras responded with "F*** off, I'll move it when they get here" and started getting into a car in front of the shop.
The other business owner then began recording Psaras on his phone and asked Psaras the same question.
Psaras stuck his middle finger up at the business owner and accelerated the car, forcing the man to move away from the vehicle to avoid being hit.
Psaras got out of the car and tried to grab the man's phone, then told him he was calling the police.
"If you come into my workshop, I'm going to headbutt you," Psaras said.
The man kept recording on his phone before Psaras grabbed a garden hose and started spraying him with water.
Both men contacted the police, and Psaras was informed on November 18 that he would be issued a court attendance notice.
Mr Dains said Psaras was a person of "very good character" who is thought of highly by the community.
"Both of you need to set down rules," Magistrate Girotto told Psaras.
Psaras was sentenced to a six-month conditional release order.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
