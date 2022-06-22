Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shocking alleged attack: man charged with pouring petrol over 1yo

Updated June 22 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shocking alleged attack: man charged with pouring petrol over 1yo

A man will appear in court today after allegedly pouring petrol over an infant in suburban Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.