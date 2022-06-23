Wollongong's central suburbs bore the brunt of damage from the wild weather which hit us in autumn, insurance figures show.
The Illawarra was the sixth-hardest hit region statewide, according to claims lodged with large insurer NRMA, which said Australians want all levels of government to show resolve tackling climate change.
The insurer - now owned by international giant IAG - put out its Wild Weather Tracker data set which found 79 per cent of NSW residents were worried wild weather is becoming more frequent and severe, up from 65 per cent last year.
In the Illawarra, Wollongong city had the most claims for wild weather damage to homes or cars with NRMA, followed by Figtree.
Next were Kiama, Albion Park, Woonona and Dapto.
Rounding out the top ten were the northern and southern reaches in Bulli, Helensburgh, Flinders and Thirroul.
Statewide, Sydney's Upper North Shore, Hornsby and Northern Beaches produced the most claims for home or car damage, with the Northern Rivers (Ballina, Lismore) ranked fourth and the Illawarra ranked sixth.
NRMA Insurance executive general manager for direct claims Luke Gallagher said over the past two years Australians had faced some of the most devastating natural disasters and extreme weather in decades.
"The impacts of a changing climate means that wild weather will continue to be a fact of life," he said.
"As individuals, we are not powerless. Every household can play a role in understanding how they can be better prepared for severe weather.
"The recent flood crisis has strengthened Australians' resolve for all levels of government to take action on climate change and disaster mitigation to keep communities safer."
The 22,405 claims (19,170 for storm, 3153 for flood) for wild weather damage made this past autumn the third-worst season for wild weather home damage, behind the Black Summer of 2019-20 and summer 2018-19 (in data going back to 2015).
