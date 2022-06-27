The student community and women's advocates will take to Wollongong streets on Saturday to defend abortion rights, following the overturning of Roe v Wade in the United States.
Wollongong Undergraduate Society Association officer Kaia Morgan said the protest, which will take place on Crown Street, is about showing support for women in the US and ensuring abortion rights in Australia are protected.
"It's about taking up space, saying 'no, this can't happen anywhere in the world,'" Ms Morgan said.
She said holding a public demonstration brings the movement off social media and shows people are willing to show up and stand up for abortion rights.
So far, more than 150 people have responded to the event page on Facebook, which was only created a few days ago, Ms Morgan said.
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in the United States has left Illawarra and Shoalhaven Women's advocates "aghast".
Tracy Lumb, manager of the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre, said forced birthing is a violation of human rights, and the US Supreme Court's decision is a colossal step backwards for women.
"It truly makes me want to cry," Ms Lumb said,
"It's 2022, we should be strengthening women's rights."
Preventing women from getting abortions will have drastic effects, Ms Lumb said, from increased suicide rates in young women to homelessness and infanticide.
Ms Lumb said abortion access is a problem in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, too, with only a handful of providers across the region.
Women are often forced to travel to Sydney for the medical procedure.
Illawarra Women's Centre Community Liason and Client Support Manager Miranda Batchelor said the loss of abortion rights in many US states has left women feeling outraged.
"It's an attack on women anywhere and everywhere," Ms Batchelor said.
"[Access to abortion] is a fundamental human right and a personal medical decision," she said.
Women who want to discuss pregnancy options can contact the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre or the Illawarra Women's Health Centre.
"I want women in the Illawarra to know they're not alone," Ms Batchelor said.
WUSA's solidarity protest for abortion rights will take place 12pm Saturday at Crown Street Mall.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
