Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Aghast': UOW students and women's advocates raise their voice over US abortion bans

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:50am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's March in Washington demanding continued access to abortion after the ban on most abortions in Texas. Picture: Shutterstock

The student community and women's advocates will take to Wollongong streets on Saturday to defend abortion rights, following the overturning of Roe v Wade in the United States.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.