It's a life-threatening disease but one Southern Highlands resident has been given a second chance and wants fellow sufferers to know how.
That was until he had a transcatheter aortic valve implantation [TAVI] in May, a procedure the 70-year old said instantly improved his life.
"Before having TAVI, I was constantly out of breath, and just couldn't do the things I wanted to," he said.
"That had a big effect on me, and I had stress and anxiety imagining all the things I wanted to do but couldn't, because of my heart valve disease.
"I had open heart surgery years ago for another condition, and the difference in recovery between that and the TAVI is night and day.
"With TAVI, I was home the day after the procedure and noticed an immediate difference, my shortness of breath was gone!"
A keen gardener and proud grandparent, Brian said the TAVI had had allowed him to get on with life and enjoy his retirement.
"I felt the difference just days after my procedure," he explained.
"I went to feed the dog down the back path, which normally leaves me really out of breath, but I after having TAVI I could do it easily without any problems.
"My body seems to be functioning better, I'm sleeping better. I haven't experienced the chest pain like I used to. So, to me, this is a win.
"I'm now able to keep up with my grandkids and finish all the jobs around the house I couldn't do before. I'm looking forward to finally getting back to doing the things I enjoy doing."
Brian is sharing his story to help raise awareness about an upcoming change to Medicare from July 1, 2022.
From that date, the TAVI will be included meaning a non-surgical option for Australians suffering from heart valve disease will become a realistic option.
It's something that cardiologist Dr Ronen Gurvitch says is a crucial step for combating what is a very common disease.
"Given aortic stenosis most commonly affects those aged 65 years and over, the symptoms of the disease are often mistakenly confused with the normal signs of ageing, such as gradual reduction in exercise capacity, shortness of breath, fatigue and tightness, or pain in the chest," said Dr Gurvitch.
"Although a potentially life-threatening disease, aortic stenosis is becoming increasingly treatable, and can be detected by a doctor simply listening to the heart with a stethoscope.
"TAVI is a minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment for aortic valve replacement.
"The inclusion of TAVI on Medicare for all patients, effectively expands treatment options available to those living with severe aortic stenosis in Australia."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
