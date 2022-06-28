Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

This Mittagong resident had his heart valve disease treated overnight and it's now coming to Medicare

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a life-threatening disease but one Southern Highlands resident has been given a second chance and wants fellow sufferers to know how.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.