A teenager has caused considerable damage to a vehicle he ran into while riding an electric skateboard in Horsley.
Police are asking for any information members of the public might have on the incident, which occurred about 11.40am on Monday, June 27.
Police say the vehicle was stationary at the entrance to the Dimond Brothers Reserve car park on Bong Bong Road, giving way to a pedestrian, when the teenager on the skate board ran into it.
The driver and a child in the backseat were uninjured, but the back passenger window was smashed and a large dent was left in the door.
The teenager male was described as being in shock but left the scene without exchanging details.
It is unknown if he was injured.
He is described as being 16 to 18 years old, six feet tall with a slender build, Caucasian appearance, heavy acne on his lower face, short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a grey jumper and black tracksuit pants.
Lake Illawarra police ask anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and quote E 88733006.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
