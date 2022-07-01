Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crash between electric skateboard, car causes significant damage

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vehicle sustained significant damage when a teenager on an electric skateboard ran into it at Horsley. Picture: Lake Illawarra Police District

A teenager has caused considerable damage to a vehicle he ran into while riding an electric skateboard in Horsley.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.