Watch as bulk carrier Portland Bay struggles off Royal National Park

There are fears a bulk carrier off the coast of the Royal National Park might smash into cliffs as gale force winds and rough seas persist.
The 21 crew members of the Portland Bay are stranded on the ship without power after leaving Port Kembla this morning.
Advertisement
But efforts are underway to avert disaster.
The ship is double-anchored one nautical mile off Garie Beach, and a tug boat is pulling its bow to point back out to sea.
Two more tugs are on the way.
"From what I'm advised, the double anchor plus the vessel there that's pointing it out to see, and the pending arrival of the additional tug boat should prevent it from heading further [to land]," a NSW Police representative said on Monday morning.
He said the ship was not laden with cargo, so that would make it easier to pull it away from land.
There were plans to airlift eight non-essential crew members off the ship, but he said the Australian Maritime Safety Authority had advised it was unsafe to do so and the mission was delayed.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said it was a "very precarious" situation.
"Our thoughts are with those on board, but the NSW government is continuing to work with Commonwealth agencies to ensure that that situation is rectified as quickly as possible and ensuring that all 21 crew on board are lifted to safety as soon as possible."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.