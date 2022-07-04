Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hull impresses in record-breaking run ahead of World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TRACK: Jessica Hull practises during a return home to the Illawarra earlier this year. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Jessica Hull looks set to take the Commonwealth Games stage by storm, after completing her second record-breaking run in 2022 over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.