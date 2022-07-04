Jessica Hull looks set to take the Commonwealth Games stage by storm, after completing her second record-breaking run in 2022 over the weekend.
The Albion Park star became the fastest Australian women over a mile in a race in Oregon, Portland, finishing in 4:19.89. Hull beat the previous record-holder Linden Hall's time of 4:21.38, which was recorded last year.
It continues a sublime year for the 25-year-old, who in February broke the Australian indoor mile record, clocking 4:24.06 in the Women's Wanamaker Mile in New York.
After securing another record, Hull's attention will now turn to the World Athletics Championships in mid-July, where she will compete in the 5000-metre event.
Following the world titles, Hull will head to the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Games. The US-based talent booked her ticket to Birmingham when she was named in Australia's athletics squad in May.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
