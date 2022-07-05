You can stay on Ramsay Street for the Neighbours finale

As the actors on long-running TV soap Neighbours prepare to move out of Ramsay Street, you know have the chance to move in - for a very special two-night stay at least.
Neighbours- and the goings-on of Ramsey Street - have been part of our lives for 37 years, now as the end is nigh, a digital travel website is giving fans the chance to book a stay in one of the nation's most iconic homes.
Advertisement
The stay, from Wednesday, July 27, will coincide with the airing of the Neighbours finale episode.
Guests will live like stars, receiving a full VIP Neighbours experience, including a backyard barbie and beers with Karl Kennedy (AKA Alan Fletcher).
The beloved red brick home features a private master suite, a contemporary kitchen, two living spaces and outdoor entertaining area will be available to book exclusively on Booking.com on a first come, first served basis.
"Number 28 Ramsay Street has been my fictional home for nearly 30 years. So many happy home memories have been made here that will live on forever," actor Kennedy said.
Guests first to book 28 Ramsay Street on Booking.com will live like stars for the finale weekend with a full VIP Neighbours and Melbourne holiday experience, including:
To book this unforgettable stay on Ramsay Street, click on the following link 'Nostalgic Neighbours Finale Stay on Ramsay Street' on Tuesday, July 12, at 11am AEST.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.