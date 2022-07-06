Illawarra abortion rights protesters swing attention to Australia

Wollongong abortion rights supporters will hold a second rally in the CBD on Saturday.
More than 200 protestors rallied last weekend over the US Supreme Court's decision to limit access to abortion.
The Wollongong Undergraduate Student Association event will focus on the various accessibility issues to reproductive services that still exist in Australia.
"Last weekend thousands of protesters around the country came out onto the streets to demonstrate their anger towards this outrageous attack on women's rights in the US," WUSA environmental officer and co-organiser of the event Kaia Cox said.
"This second rally is not only about showing ongoing solidarity but extending this anger to the issues women still face in accessing an abortion here in Australia."
The rally at the Crown Street Mall Amphitheatre will start at noon along with others in major cities around Australia.
