Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra abortion rights protesters swing attention to Australia

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:22am, first published 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday's abortion rally.

Wollongong abortion rights supporters will hold a second rally in the CBD on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.