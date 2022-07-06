Man, 46, charged after alleged break-in at Kiama home

A Kiama man has been charged with property offences following an alleged break-in at a Lake Illawarra home earlier this week.
Between 11am Monday and 2.30pm Tuesday, a townhouse on Banksia Drive, Kiama, was allegedly broken into, with electronic and computer equipment taken, as well as a musical instrument.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District started an investigation after reports of the alleged break-in.
Police claim some of the items were then sold.
Following inquiries, officers raided a Kiama home on Tuesday morning and seized items relevant to the investigation.
A 46-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of receive and dispose of stolen property, and one count of goods in custody suspected being stolen.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
