Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong United rise high to thrash the Rosellas in Illawarra Premier League fixture

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON THE PRIZE: United's Mitsuo Yamada (right) competes for possession with Bellambi's Brett Wilson on Sunday. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Wollongong United have soared into third spot on the Premier League table after dismantling Bellambi 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.