Wollongong United have soared into third spot on the Premier League table after dismantling Bellambi 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Mitsuo Yamada and Klime Sekutkoski both scored doubles as United proved too strong in their round 15 catch-up game at Ian McLennan Park.
The Rosellas' cause wasn't helped by Steve Hristovski being sent off during the second half, while United were also reduced to 12 men after halftime when Mason Versi received a red card.
It was a crucial result for Billy Tsovolos's side, who leapfrogged Bulli, Coniston and Port Kembla on the ladder, as another IPL round was decimated by wet weather. Only one round 20 fixture went ahead, with Bulli edging past South Coast United by 1-0 on Saturday night.
United have played a few less games than several of their rivals so far this year, and the side has only conceded one goal during their seven league matches.
"I can't complain at all, it's good to see us keeping some clean sheets. The most important thing out of today's game and the next couple of games is getting some minutes into our legs and make sure we keep our fitness ticking over," Tsovolos said.
"We're pleased with our clean sheets, we've kept six in our first seven games now in the league so that's a promising sign. It's good to see we're not losing focus and seeing out games, and not conceding any silly goals. That's the most pleasing part at the moment."
United didn't have to wait long to draw first blood on Sunday, with Yamada sliding a low shot into the back of the net inside six minutes. Yamada had his double before the break, making no mistake from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, as the side led 2-0 at halftime.
United then lost Versi 10 minutes into the second half, but it didn't seem to rattle the side, who scored in the 71st minute via substitute Sekutkoski.
Bellambi were reduced to 10 men a few minutes later, and managed to hold United at bay for more than 15 minutes. However, the floodgates opened late in the game, with Kyah Jovanovski and Sekutkoski scoring to round out the big victory.
"We did our job, we were professional in the way we sorted it out. It was unfortunate that we got the red card, but I think we almost kicked into another gear once we got that, and we ended up seeing the game out," Tsovolos said. "I don't think it was our best performance, but we did enough. I think we had a couple of shaky moments, but I think for the most part, we were in control of the game."
Before that Premier League match, two District League games were given the green light at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday. Michael Trajkovski mustered a hat-trick as Shell Cove thumped Kiama 4-0, while University defeated Warilla 1-0.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
