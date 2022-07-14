Gerringong's Grace Stewart and the Hockeyroos have beaten co-hosts Spain 2-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals to book a semi-final date with the world number one the Netherlands.
Two goals off the stick of Renee Taylor in a player of the match performance ensured the Hockeyroos would be heading to their eighth semi-final in their last nine World Cup appearances.
Stewart played a vital role in the match, named in the starting side and putting on a strong showing in the game, backing the decision for her to be added into the Commonwealth Games squad.
The result continues Australia's stellar run of form in the tournament. The side has played four games so far, scoring eight goals and only conceding one in a run which has seen the team beat Japan, Belgium and South Africa and now Spain.
The Hockeyroos will play at 2:30am AEST on Sunday 17 July and meet either Germany or Argentina in the final if they can beat the Netherlands. Australia will be looking to avenge their loss against the Netherlands in the 2014 final.
The Netherlands have won the last two Women's Hockey World Cups.
