Gerringong's Stewart helps Hockeyroos into World Cup semi-finals

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 14 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:00am
World stage: Gerringong's Grace Stewart makes World Cup semi-final. Picture: Georgia Matts

Gerringong's Grace Stewart and the Hockeyroos have beaten co-hosts Spain 2-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals to book a semi-final date with the world number one the Netherlands.

