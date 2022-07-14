Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Professional boxing heads back to the Snakepit

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Travis Druce, Kosta Skrapis, Pam McClelland, Flex Pule, Zeke Campbell and Raph Tai are set to throw down at the Snakepit. Picture: Adam McLean

It will alway be synonymous with basketball in the Illawarra, but The Snakepit also boasts its fair share of boxing history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.