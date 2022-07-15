Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Need to build rail resilience for the Illawarra

By Marika Calfas
July 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Need to build rail resilience for the Illawarra

The term "supply chain" has become ingrained in our vocabulary due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and for good reason. Supply chains are key to economy-wide productivity and competitiveness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.