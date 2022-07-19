Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Rogue deer runs across Illawarra's Memorial Drive at North Wollongong, dodging peak hour traffic

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rogue deer has been spotted narrowly missing commuters in peak hour traffic as it ran across Memorial Drive at North Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.