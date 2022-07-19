A rogue deer has been spotted narrowly missing commuters in peak hour traffic as it ran across Memorial Drive at North Wollongong.
Illawarra resident Craig Baylis was driving north along the road to work around 8am last Wednesday July 13, when he thought he spotted a human jumped the barrier and running across the road.
When he looked again he realised the beast was not human, nor a minotaur, but indeed a Rusa deer the community has grown to either love or hate.
"You could see it had flipped over the barrier, and I thought from the corner of my eye it was someone jumping over the rail," Mr Baylis said.
"I moved over the to left - there was nothing you could do, you just had to slow down and hope it would stop."
His Tesla has multiple cameras stationed around the outside of the car and was able to confirm it was in fact a deer playing chicken.
"I'm glad to see it made it off the road," he said.
Mr Baylis has never seen a deer on local roads and joked the encounter was like a "real life Santa mode" or "Christmas in July".
He was also thankful it didn't hit any cars.
Just seven days prior, Wollongong man John Appolini escaped serious injury after a deer jumped in front of his prized Mercedes on the M1 at Berkeley - leaving significant damage.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
