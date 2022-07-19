Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

'I thought I'd won the lottery': Wollongong mum on the elaborate free piano scam

By Louise Negline
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:30am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT GRAND: In fact not even a piano at all. An Illawarra woman is telling people to be careful of online scams after a distressing experience.

A single mother from the Illawarra's northern suburbs has a warning for residents after almost falling victim to an online scam.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.