'I thought I'd won the lottery': Wollongong mum on the elaborate free piano scam

A single mother from the Illawarra's northern suburbs has a warning for residents after almost falling victim to an online scam.
The 50-year-old, who couldn't afford a piano for her son but was keen for him to have the opportunity to practice at home, saw an ad for a free baby grand piano.
"I thought I'd won the lottery," she said.
"When I saw an offer for a free piano, I thought this is a sign that there are some really good people out there and it felt like the planets had aligned."
She wants to warn others about the scam.
Her initial contact with the owner of the piano seemed believable and heartfelt.
"The Yamaha piano used to be owned and played by my wife who is now deceased and it was last tuned November last year before she passed.
"I'm not happy seeing it around because of less storage so I'm hoping to give it out to someone who is a passionate lover of the instrument. Dr Enzo Wilson."
In response the mother said: "Dear Enzo, I would be delighted to receive your wife's piano. This will be a gift to my son who has just turned 12.
"I am a single mother so this will be a sentiment that I will hold dearly ... I would appreciate a cost estimate for delivery if possible?"
The woman paid $365 to an account for the delivery of the piano from Sydney after she was contacted by "removalists".
"Done! Enzo, will you also send piano stool and any sheet music?" she asked.
The scam continued.
"Of course. The full instrument will be rerouted to your address I hope you keep good care of the instrument. And hoping to hear from you as soon as it arrives."
The ad was removed from the online site, prompting the woman to question "Enzo" further. Her money was mysteriously returned.
"I have received refund. Curiously I didn't request one? Was this whole thing a scam Enzo?"
The Australian Consumer Watchdog, the ACCC says there's been a 77 per cent increase in redirection scams since 2020.
"In a payment redirection scam, scammers impersonate a business or its employees via email and request an upcoming payment be redirected to a fraudulent account."
"Don't trust the legitimacy of an ad - scammers post fake ads, too."
The "baby grand piano scam" it seems has been doing the rounds online for some time - and all over the world it seems.
Back in February 2021, the West Australian Music Teachers' Association warned about the scam on Facebook: "If something seems too good to be true, it usually is!"
