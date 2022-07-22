Bulli Pass closures to continue next week

Bulli Pass will close for two days next week to allow for slope stabilisation work to continue.
Advertisement
The night closures will take place on July 28 and 29 between 7.30pm and 4am during which time the road will be closed to traffic in both directions.
Residents within the Bulli Pass closure area will have access to their properties at all times.
Following those two nights, work will resume again from 7.30pm on Sunday, July 31 and will then be carried out nightly between 7.30pm and 4.30am every Sunday to Friday for a further four weeks.
Bulli Pass will be closed from Lawrence Hargrave Drive to the M1 Motorway during the hours of roadwork.
While the work is carried out detours will be in place via Lawrence Hargrave Drive or via the M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive.
Work on the slope stabilisation has been an ongoing project, with work starting on June 20.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.