First Nations champions of Illawarra, South Coast honoured at NAIDOC awards

Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven councils came together to celebrate our region's First Nations people including some extraordinary stars doing amazing things in the community.
Linguists, welfare and environmental advocates, a musician and champions for sharing Indigenous culture were on Saturday recognised at the Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards 2022 at the Fraternity Club, Fairy Meadow.
Advertisement
"Although held outside of NAIDOC Week, this year's NAIDOC Awards really speaks to the NAIDOC Week theme of 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"It's a message which asks us to consider what we can all do to take meaningful action to champion institutional, structural, collaborative and cooperative change."
Aunty Jodie Stewart and Uncle Peter Button were named Aboriginal Female and Male Elder of the Year.
Aunty Jodie was honoured for her work with Southern Youth and Family Services (Shoalhaven), and a longstanding commitment to helping reconciling or restoring young people within the family home, helping family members support their children and young people, helping young people connect with their education, training and employment and community.
Uncle Peter was honoured for his dedication to protecting the environment within the Illawarra both personally and through his work with the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service.
Dr Jodi Edwards was awarded Aboriginal Community Representative of the Year for her efforts to preserve the traditional language by working with schools, other organisations, government departments and childcare centres to share language and culture.
Kiama High School student Alira Morgan received Aboriginal Young Achiever of the Year (female) for her longstanding efforts to share Indigenous language, art and dance.
Singer-songwriter Aidan Whitehall (professionally known as Aodhan) received Aboriginal Young Achiever of the Year (male) for his contribution to the arts.
Aboriginal Community Volunteer of the Year went to Julie Street-Smith for her long history of volunteering with community groups and organisations.
Aboriginal Organisation of the Year went to Illawarra Koori Men's Support Group - a not-for-profit charity initiated and directed by Aboriginal men.
Advertisement
Outstanding Contribution to Reconciliation (Aboriginal or Non-Aboriginal) was awarded to Cleone Wellington and Hayley Longbottom for their development of a Cultural Immersion and Decolonisation program, which invites participants to see local history through an Aboriginal lens, on an intimate journey through true Australian history.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.