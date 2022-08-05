Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez heads to Warrawong

Guzman y Gomez is looking to open up yet another restaurant in the Illawarra.
The Mexican-style fast food outlet already has franchises at Shellharbour and Wollongong Central, with work on one at Unanderra and Fairy Meadow under way.
Now the Australian chain is looking to expand into Warrawong, on a newly developed King Street site that will also hold a service station and a Carls Jr outlet, both already under construction.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the site of 27-41 King Street, the former site of Warrawong Nissan and Suzuki.
The Guzman Y Gomez outlet will be located at the northern end of the block, at the King Street-Turpin Street intersection.
The main entry and exit points for the site will be in Turpin Avenue, directly opposite several residences, while the restaurant will also be able to use the King Street access from the petrol station next-door.
Unlike the proposed take-away only outlet at Fairy Meadow, the Warrawong store will include internal and external seating for diners and parking space for 14 cars.
"It is anticipated, based on the business model, that whilst the trade offered will be a mixture of both dine-in and takeaway drive-thru arrangements, the primary service offer will be takeaway drive-thru," the development application stated.
It's also expected to be a busy restaurant, with around 100 cars coming and going during the morning and evening peaks.
"Assuming a uniform traffic flow, this is equivalent to one vehicles entering and exiting the site every one minute and 12 seconds which is considered low and not expected to result in any adverse operations for the surrounding road network," a traffic study noted.
"It is noted that with the multiple points of access, the trips are expected to be well spread further reducing impacts to the surrounding network."
The application also estimated there would be up to 30 jobs in the restaurant - 10 full-time and 20-part-time.
There would be between 10-14 workers in the store at all opening hours, which are envisaged to be between 6am and midnight daily.
The development application is on public exhibition until August 19.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
