The changes to the Illawarra Premier League structure have certainly added some interesting layers to how the season finishes.
As a result of the new rules and because teams have played a different number of games following the ongoing wet weather the region has experienced, it all comes down to a ratio of average points.
So Wollongong United have moved to the top with a 2.7-point average (per game), while Bulli are second on 2.25.
Both have 27 competition points, but Bulli have played two games more.
Tarrawanna, who led the way for much of the old, traditional format while everyone was sweating on catch-up games, are now sixth with 1.79 as a points average, after accumulating 25 points after 14 games.
It's been such a difficult year, you can see why decisions have to be made, but at the same time, it's hard to judge the fairness based on the games the teams in the top eight and bottom four have played.
The top eight will play each other once each before finals and most games will be hugely important to determine who is left standing.
Now the bottom four teams play each other twice, with likely relegation on the line, between South Coast United, Corrimal, Woonona and Bellambi. South Coast played more games than anyone in the first half of the season, because their home ground is the synthetic pitch at Ian McLennan Park.
At times, they appeared likely to face the drop as they struggled for wins, but are now suddenly top of the second tier after a crucial 2-1 win over Bellambi on Saturday.
We can debate the fairness, but at least it offers everyone an incentive after two really tough years for everyone on the pitch.
