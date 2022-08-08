Illawarra Mercury
"Significant, meaningful" wage increase will address Illawarra aged care issues

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 8 2022 - 9:22am, first published 6:00am
Wage rise: Aged care worker and Health Services Union delegate Shellee Gibson said a wage increase would help retain staff in the sector. Picture: Adam McLean

Illawarra aged care workers and providers have supported the federal government's move to recommend a "significant, meaningful" increase in aged care workers' wages.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

