MVP NBL1 East favourite leading Illawarra Hawks' finals charge

Illawarra Hawks men and women outfits have secured their spots in the playoffs of the NBL1 East conference heading into this weekend's final round of the regular season.
The women's team split their home double on the weekend but Saturday's thrilling 72-70 win over Norths Bears on Saturday at The Snakepit was enough to secure the Hawks post-season action.
The Troy Cranney-coached side lost 98-67 to ladder leaders Albury-Wodonga Bandits on Sunday but with a 11-7 win/loss record the fifth-placed Hawks have booked their finals berth, regardless of how they go against the Sutherland Sharks and Maitland Mustangs this Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Cranney though said it was important to win as many games as possible to avoid playing the top teams in week one of the finals.
The second-placed Hawks men side will head into the finals' series as one of the hottest teams in the conference.
Led by a red-hot Kiwi Gardner, who leads the league in points per game (31.31) and assists (5.94), the Nash Al-Saadi-coached Hawks have jumped to second on the ladder with a 13-7 win/loss record on the back of a five-game winning streak.
Two of those wins came at home last weekend against Norths Bears (91-77) and Albury-Wodonga Bandits (113-84).
NBL1 East MVP favourite Gardner was huge in both games, contributing 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals against Norths Bears.
Gardner was just as impressive against the Bandits, picking up 34 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and five steals. His team-mate Harry Morris was also influential in the win, contributing 40 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The Hawks final two regular season game are away to Sutherland Sharks and Maitland Mustangs this Saturday and Sunday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
