Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong delivery drivers worried about NSW licence change rule

By Zaina Sayeda
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:46am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Menulog driver, Vedanth Anand, says eight out of 10 delivery drivers are from overseas

NSW government's plan to bar overseas licence holders from getting behind the wheel has created a stir in the international community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.