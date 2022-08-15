NSW government's plan to bar overseas licence holders from getting behind the wheel has created a stir in the international community.
The move mainly affects the driving rights of Indian and Chinese residents as they do not belong to "recognised countries and jurisdictions" when it comes to Australian driving laws.
Overseas citizens form the bulk of food delivery drivers and the introduction of the new rule hangs over them like an axe.
Wollongong Menulog driver Vedanth Anand has been working with the company for more than two years but says the new rules will likely leave him jobless - for a while at least.
The drivers will have to first qualify for a driver knowledge test, and then, of course, pass a driving test.
Drivers may be eligible for different levels of the NSW driver's licence depending on how many years experience they have on their international licence.
A Service NSW spokesperson said already there is a month-long wait for driving tests at the Wollongong centre.
With more than 120,000 overseas licence holders registered in NSW, the waiting time for driving tests is expected to increase even more.
"From my experience, I can say that roughly eight out of 10 delivery drivers are from overseas," Mr Anand said.
He believes courier delivery jobs are a popular part time option among incoming international students.
"Compared to the competitive job market, getting started with delivery apps is quite easy and smooth," he said.
He loves the flexibility the job offers and understands why international students juggling work and study are attracted to such employment.
However, with fewer workers on the road, delivery services are likely to be stretched thin to meet demand.
Another Menulog driver, Harsavardhan Muthu, is foreseeing a big blowout in the courier industry.
Mr Muthu understands the safety angle of the government's decision but is apprehensive about how long the process will take.
"it is not just going to affect couriers but every overseas citizen who has to get out of their house for some or the other reason."
Mr Muthu highlighted the limited access and unreliability of public transport will make getting to places more difficult.
The NSW government's finalisation of the plan is expected in the next few months.
