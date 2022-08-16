Ben Quilty, Paul Ryan artworks bought for bargain prices at UOW

A collection of prized artworks including a Paul Ryan painting and an etching from Ben Quilty went under the hammer for a fraction of their worth on Tuesday at the University of Wollongong.
After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, the little-known UOW Art Auction fundraiser returned with an all-star lineup of works alumni, current and former staff and honorary fellows like Chris Zanko and Jelle Van den Berg.
All artists agreed to sell their works for lower than market price (often in the thousands) in a bid to raise a lot of cash for the arts faculty.
Ryan's work was snapped up for a mere $950, Quilty's for $1250 while Claudia Damichi's work Let's Dance won the highest bid of the day.
"It was going so high I felt like I had to sit down," said Jo Law from the School of the Arts, English and Media.
Dr Law said the $11,500 total raised would contribute to sending a selected graduate to the National Graduate Show at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art.
It was the first time since 2019 the university has been able to hold the special auction, with organisers choosing to select 30 amazing pieces up for the taking.
The auction celebrated its 18th anniversary with this year's collection including paintings, drawings, lithographic prints, etchings, photographs, sculptures and ceramics.
"There were two people who got themselves real bargains I think," Dr Law said.
"Something like a Ben Quilty [artwork], he was awarded a creative honorary doctorate earlier this year and was very keen to contribute with our school."
Dr Law said some bidders were doing so on behalf of an unknown donor on the phone, though the majority of winning art collectors were from the university.
Art collectors keen to get their hands on more cheap bargains are advised to keep watch for details of the next auction, expected August 2023.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
