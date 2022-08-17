Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bo Moran sentenced for offensive acts, obstructing paramedic

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:37am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guilty: Bo Moran and a photo from the CCTV footage of his offending in June 2021. Magistrate Michael O'Brien told him his actions led to "trauma and injury". Pictures: supplied

A magistrate has labelled a man who was in a drug-fuelled tussle that left a Wollongong paramedic injured as a "public menace".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.