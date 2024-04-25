Drunk driver jailed for T-boning BlueScope worker's ute on Springhill Rd

A drunk parolee who left a BlueScope worker with lifelong injuries after he slammed into his ute has been sentenced to three years and nine months jail.
Brett Forster, 35, was swerving at speed in a Toyota Hiace along Springhill Road about 5pm on April 20, 2023 when he T-boned a silver ute being driven by the victim who was leaving work.
The victim's vehicle spun about 25 metres down the road and due to a mechanical defect, his seat belt retracted and he was thrown from the windscreen.
The worker slipped in and out of consciousness on the road while Forster fled into nearby bushland and texted his brother: "I f---ed up."
"Jus5 crashed pissed as plz help. Cops r everywhere (sic)," Forster's text message read.
"I'm hiding in bush f---."
BlueScope workers heard the crash and took a first aid kit to the scene and fixed an oxygen mask to their colleague's face.
Forster's van had mounted a gutter and crashed into a tree about 100 metres away from the scene. Witnesses alerted authorities about Foster's appearance.
Police set up a perimeter with their vehicles around bushland where Forster fled and pulled him out half an hour later. A short scuffle ensued before his arrest.
Forster was breath tested and returned a blood alcohol level of 0.144 grams. He was taken to Wollongong Hospital where he admitted to driving the van.
"I ain't going to lie bro, I panicked and I ran ... I legged it because I was f---ing pissed," Forster told police.
Meanwhile, the victim was airlifted to St George Hospital where he fought for his life. He sustained seven injuries including head wounds and a series of fractures.
Officers retrieved dashcam footage of the incident and recovered a bottle of Wild Turkey in the front of Forster's van.
He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, mid-range drink driving, and failing to stop and assist.
Forster penned a letter, tendered to Wollongong District Court during his sentence earlier this week, which said he doesn't make excuses for his actions and that he hopes the victim will make a full recovery.
Judge Andrew Haesler said some of the injuries suffered by the victim, including psychological, will be lifelong.
The judge said Forster had decided to drink on the day of the offence due to something reminding him of the funeral of a friend.
Judge Haesler factored in Forster's background of neglect, exposure to domestic violence from a young age, and traumatic brain jury from a car accident in 2014 into his sentence.
Forster received a non-parole period of two years and three months and with time already served, he will become eligible for release in July 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.