300 vials, $70k allegedly uncovered in Kiama steroid investigation

A man has been charged after $70,000 in cash, anabolic steroids, and 300 vials of an "unknown substance" were allegedly uncovered in a Kiama home.
Police arrested Anthony Garry Williams, 29, on Wednesday morning following an investigation that began in March into the alleged ongoing supply of prohibited and restricted drugs.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday and made no application for bail, which was formally refused by the registrar.
During a search of an Ocean Street, Kiama property, police seized anabolic steroids, almost $70,000 in cash bundles, and jewellery alleged to be proceeds of crime.
Police allege three hundred vials of an unknown substance and electronic devices were also seized for further examination.
Williams was arrested at the home and taken to Lake Illawarra police station.
He faces six counts of possessing a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, and two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Williams is expected to make a fresh application for release on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.