Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Berkeley servo robber handed herself in after masked pics posted online

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne-Marie Gallacher (background) outside Wollongong courthouse and in the Warrawong service station (inset). Pictures by NSWPF, ACM
Anne-Marie Gallacher (background) outside Wollongong courthouse and in the Warrawong service station (inset). Pictures by NSWPF, ACM

A masked bandit who robbed a Warrawong service station of cigarettes handed herself into police after pictures of her standing on the counter top circulated online.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.