Police operation underway at Heaslip St, Coniston

People are being urged to avoid Heaslip Street, Coniston as a police operation is currently underway.
Police vehicles with flashing lights have blocked off either end of the street following reports of someone being shot with a bow and arrow.
It is believed a person has barricaded themselves inside their property after the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 8pm, two police vehicles were spotted driving away from the scene, one of which was believed to be an unmarked Tactical Operations Unit vehicle.
Two other police vehicles remained at the site of the incident.
Police confirmed there is no threat to public safety, however could not provide any further details at this time.
The operation reportedly started around 5pm, according to a bystander at the scene.
Police said the operation could continue into the early hours of the morning.
This is the last update as at 9pm. More to come Thursday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
