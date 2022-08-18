Pain still raw on 30th anniversary of Ebony Simpson's murder

It's difficult for Kiama's Pete Simpson to put into words how it feels each year when the anniversary of his daughter's death comes around.
"It's a sad day for me, remembering Ebony and the tragic events of her death," Mr Simpson told the Mercury.
When Mr Simpson drives towards the Southern Highlands each August, he sees the wattles that bloom on the anniversary of his daughter's passing.
The flower reminds him of his precious little girl, Ebony. He still lays wattles by her grave at Thirlmere.
Ebony Simpson would have turned 40 in December. But 30 years ago on August 19, 1992, the young Bargo girl's life was cut short by a murderer.
Nine-year-old Ebony was walking home after she got off her school bus, before a cowardly paedophile named Andrew Peter Garforth abducted her.
As Ebony walked towards her home, he threw her into the boot of his small car and drove off to a remote dam.
Once there, Garforth bound Ebony's arms and legs with wire, raped her and then threw her into the dam.
"I still can't come to terms with why someone would do such a thing," Mr Simpson said.
The heinous crime rocked the small community, with hundreds joining in a search party that began shortly after Ebony didn't arrive home.
Wollondilly councillor and former Picton High School teacher, Suzy Brandstater, recalled the "entire town" being involved in the search.
There was a flurry of helicopters shining their searchlights over bush paddocks, with many people on motorbikes and others searching the scrub on foot.
"Basically the whole community was out searching," Ms Brandstater said.
Our community was safe, no one ever worried ... But I think the area lost its innocence that day.- Wollondilly Cr Brandstater
"I remember hearing helicopters that night looking at our dams.
"We walked through a lot of the bush in the paddocks with no luck until quite late, and then SES disbanded us and they started again in the daylight."
Two days later, on August 21, Ebony's body was recovered by police from the dam around midnight.
Ms Brandstater said Ebony's loss had had an everlasting impact on the community.
"Our community was safe, no-one ever worried. It was our home," she said.
"But I think the area lost its innocence that day.
"There was an incredible outpouring of anger in the town. Everyone just thought, how could someone do this?"
Bargo residents were so horrified by the murder that they called on the government to bring back the death penalty.
After Ebony was found, Garforth was arrested and confessed to the horrific murder that day.
In July 1993, he was sentenced to the maximum term by Justice Peter Newman under truth in sentencing - meaning he was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
"He was one of the few people who had ever been given life at the time," Mr Simpson said.
Mr Simpson remembered what he told reporters outside the court room.
"Ebony Simpson got the death sentence, the Simpson family got a life sentence, and Garforth got bed and breakfast," he said.
"The murderer has been given the very minimum he deserves - a life sentence.
"He has shown no remorse, no feeling.
"Our life is like a jigsaw with one piece always forever missing."
These sentiments Mr Simpson shared back in 1993 still ring true. He thinks of the missed birthdays, Christmases, school formals, weddings and other family events that could have been spent with Ebony by his side.
Instead Mr Simpson and Christine, Ebony's mother, began their crusade to mend "inadequacies" in the legal system. Along with other families, they were the driving force behind many legislative reforms.
One of those changes in legislation was allowing victim impact statements to be read in court proceedings.
This gives victims an opportunity to provide details of how offences have personally impacted their lives and assists judges in sentencing.
"During [Garforth's] trial, victim impact statements weren't allowed in court," Mr Simpson said.
"Christine and I were the ones trying to kick down a lot of doors to change legislation."
They also recognised the desperate need for more support systems for families and friends of homicide victims.
The pair were introduced to Grace and Garry Lynch, the parents of 1986 murder victim Anita Cobby and together, they helped establish the Homicide Victims Support Group in 1993.
The group provides support to more than 5000 family members impacted by homicide and lobbies for victims' rights.
Although fighting for change exhausted a lifetime's worth of energy, Mr Simpson finds a small piece of solace knowing positive changes for those impacted by homicide have been made.
"Something good has come out of something evil," he said.
"It's very hard to express that because nothing's ever going to bring my daughter back.
"And my family and I are going to live with that.
"But there has been a lot of positive outcomes made in the way of support and legislative changes for family members who have suffered heartache, which were not available when Ebony was murdered 30 years ago."
Ebony House, located at Waterfall, is one of the support systems that was born after Christine identified the urgent need for a recovery centre for those impacted by homicide.
The centre was officially opened in 1995 by the then NSW Premier Bob Carr, offering families who were enduring traumatic homicide trials a place to stay at no cost.
And now after many more years of hard work from members of the support group, Grace's Place at Doonside, named in honour of Grace Lynch, is set to open in February next year.
The facility will become a place of healing and restoration for children traumatised by homicide.
Reflecting 30 years on, Mr Simpson said his journey of grief has been a long, misunderstood road.
"The memory of what happened will never go away," he said.
But he remembers his little girl fondly. Ebony Simpson was loved by many. She loved to ride horses, was an excellent netball player. And she will never be forgotten.
"Ebony is remembered fondly on this day," Mr Simpson said.
"There are so many lovely happy memories to reflect on in her living years."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
