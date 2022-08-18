Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla resident's project to clean up Wollongong, bring community together ahead of UCI Road World Championships

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The environment, coffee, cycling and bringing the community together: these are four of Brendan Reilly's passions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.