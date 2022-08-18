The environment, coffee, cycling and bringing the community together: these are four of Brendan Reilly's passions.
And now the Port Kembla resident has found a way to combine them, organising a one-day community clean-up ahead of the UCI Road World Championships that will reward participants with a free coffee at their local cafe.
Mr Reilly has visited cafes along the race routes, asking if they would be willing to donate coffees to the volunteers who help beautify the city before it takes its place in the global spotlight.
And the response, he said, was "so lovely".
So far about 20 cafes have come on board, donating over 400 coffees.
"Once the first cafe in the CBD [Utopia, in Stewart Street] jumped on board and said they'd donate 20 coffees, I was so motivated," Mr Reilly said.
Ruby's Cafe in Bulli is another that has made a very generous offer.
"It's amazing, the support out there," Mr Reilly said.
So far, Mr Reilly has cafes in the Wollongong CBD, North Wollongong, Cringila, Keiraville, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi, Bellambi, Bulli, Thirroul, Coledale, Stanwell Park and Helensburgh involved.
But he is still looking for venues in Mount Kembla, Gwynneville, East Corrimal, Austinmer, Clifton and Scarborough who are keen to participate.
Mr Reilly has applied for a $500 grant through Wollongong City Council's Connecting Neighbours program, with the hopes he'll be able to cover the costs of some coffees.
He also hopes to organise volunteers into local groups to connect them with their participating cafe, and is seeking people to coordinate these.
The clean-up will take place from 9am to 11am on Saturday, September 3 before the UCI races begin on September 18.
Anyone wanting to take part can find more information through the Facebook event Community Cleaneruppa and a Cuppa.
Those who want to help out by coordinating local clean-up groups or donating coffee can contact Mr Reilly by email at brendanreilly39@gmail.com.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
