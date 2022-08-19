They've dominated the Men's Premier Division in recent years, and all will be on the line again when Figtree tackles the Bulldogs in Saturday's qualifying final.
In what is likely going to be a dress rehearsal for grand final day in a fortnight's time, the two sides will meet at North Dalton Park for an express ticket to the decider.
The Roos claimed the minor premiership with a 44-point win over the Tigers last week, while the Dogs have been hot on their heels all season in second spot. The teams have also met in some huge encounters in recent history, including the 2020 grand final, which Figtree won by 104 points.
Kangaroos defender Nick Hay has become very familiar with the Bulldogs in recent seasons, and he said his side wouldn't underestimate them.
"It's always a good, tight game against them, and they almost had us in the first game against them earlier this season. It's going to be a good contest I reckon," Hay said. "They play out of the backline very quickly, so they can turn the game around very quick from defence to attack. And they've got some unreal midfielders too."
However, Figtree will go into the game full of confidence, with Michael Coleman's men boasting an undefeated record in 2022. The Roos and Dogs both accumulated 40 points during the regular season, with Wollongong playing one extra game, and Figtree had a slightly superior percentage.
Hay believes the key to success has been consistency, both on and off the field.
"Everyone has been training really well. Preparations are good and it's the same old game plan each week. We have a couple of guns players that have helped a lot, but it's been about sticking to the structure, playing hard footy and trying to take it up a gear each term," he said.
"But the reason everyone has come back after two years of COVID is to win another premiership, and taste that success again."
While Figtree will be favourites, the Dogs are as hungry as ever to book a place in this year's decider. The pain of that 2020 grand final loss still provides fuel to the fire, according to assistant coach Louis Beard.
"Past contests suggest that we're in for a tough game. We've had a little bit of recent history in finals too, and our one encounter this year was a pretty hot contest," he said.
"They've got a number of big players and players that have ruled the competition in recent years, but I think ultimately it comes down to focusing on what we can control and putting in a four-quarter effort.
"But between going down in the grand final in 2020, and no finals series in the past two years, there's definitely still that burn and that desire to want to get there, and ultimately come away with the win in the end."
Elsewhere, the Power and Northern Districts will fight to keep their campaign alive when they meet in Saturday's elimination final at Hollymount Park.
Kiama finished the regular season in third position, while the Tigers scraped into finals due to having a superior percentage to the Suns.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
