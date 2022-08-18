I have seen it over and over; from the 10 other world road championships I have had the fortune to attend - from Ronse in Belgium (1988), Chambéry in France (1989), Utsunomiya in Japan (1990), Stuttgart in Germany (1991), Benidorm in Spain (1992), Oslo in Norway (1993), Agrigento in Italy (1994), Duitama in Colombia (1995) to Geelong in Australia (in 2010) and Copenhagen in Denmark (2011).