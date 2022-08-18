Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong 'revhead' learns fate in court after 77-metre burnout

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 18 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Quinn. Picture: Facebook.

A Mount Pleasant man has been labelled an "idiot" and a "revhead" after he pleaded guilty to performing a 77-metre burnout in his blue Nissan Skyline.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.