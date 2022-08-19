Bulli High students' put their imagination to the test for the school's inaugural Multiverse Challenge held during Science Week.
Year 7 and 8 students were asked to use their skills across STEM and the Arts to invent futuristic designs inspired by the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe'. They embraced the challenge with more than 50 entries submitted, which were put on display and judged on Friday.
Karl Kruszelnicki, affectionately known across the nation as Dr Karl, also paid the students a virtual visit and answered all of their science-related questions.
Year 7 students Luke Towner and Jack Runely were especially excited to hear from their "science idol" Dr Karl. For the challenge, the pair had submitted a mini documentary which explained theories surrounding whether a multiverse exists.
Earlier in the week, Luke and Jack were thrilled to see their video had caught the attention of Dr Karl, who reshared the it on Twitter to his 345,000 followers.
"I hoped I'd done a good job on (the video)," Luke said. "But then when Dr Karl looked at it on Monday, I was just amazed. My heart was racing.
"So it's really cool to see him here today."
For the challenge, Year 7 students Jemima Robinson-Lemon, Annika Straub and Jayni Lai created futuristic dog costumes and even got to showcase their design on Jemima's dog, Ernie.
"The costume was about what dog clothing could look like in the future," Jemima said. "It had elements that would help dogs regulate temperature like heating and cooling pads."
Year 7 student Jessica Davies was thrilled to see the fruits of her labour come together after her peers watched her recycled rocket ship launch in the playground.
"It was really cool to see it launch," Jessica said. "Because you see something you spend so much time on do what it was made to do."
Bulli High School principal Denise James said the Multiverse Challenge become an annual event.
"I'm really excited because it's the first time we've done anything like this," Mrs James said.
"We've had an English teacher and a science teacher come together with it as a small concept, that has now grown because of the student's curiosity in finding out about the world and the future.
"I can see the challenge will go on to bigger and better things."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
