Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Cyclist injured in crash with car at Fairy Meadow

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and paramedics near the scene of a crash involving a cyclist and a car in Fairy Meadow. Picture: Robert Peet

A cyclist believed to be in his 70s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Fairy Meadow on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.