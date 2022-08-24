Cyclist injured in crash with car at Fairy Meadow

A cyclist believed to be in his 70s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Fairy Meadow on Wednesday morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene on the Princes Highway at Mount Ousley Road about 11.30am.
Advertisement
A male cyclist was treated for head injuries and serious injuries to his pelvis and legs.
He was taken by road ambulance to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A specialised medical team attended the incident.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.