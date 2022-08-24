A dozen fabulous Illawarra drag queens and an electric lineup of bands will take the stage on Thursday with the joint aim of pushing back against hate in Wollongong.
Love and Rage is the first event hosted by Deer Gaze, a new social, arts and cultural events organisation for the Illawarra and South Coast LGBTQIA+ community.
Deer Gaze is the brainchild of Wollongong DJ Chelsey Sanderson, who noticed the emerging queer artists and talent in the community, and wanted to provide regular events as a safe space for LGBTQIA+ people.
She said the idea behind Love and Rage was an opportunity for the community to come together to stand in solidarity and push back against discrimination.
"Just anecdotally, there's been a bit of a rise in violence in Wollongong which has impacted people I know in the community," Ms Sanderson said.
"Also the rise in neo-Nazi signs at the University of Wollongong, train lines and around the CBD. I kind of wanted to draw a line in the sand in some way and rally the community.
"We're putting all of the money towards organisations that are essentially pushing back against that kind of hateful ideology."
Ms Sanderson said Love and Rage is the first event of many more to come.
Beloved Wollongong drag queens Ellawarra and Roxee Horror will be among the lineup of performers taking the stage at La La La's in Globe Lane, followed by a lineup of bands including up and coming Wollongong trio The Swetty Bettys and well-known festival DJ's Sultans of Spin.
All funds raised from Love and Rage ticket proceeds will be donated to the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council and Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra.
The event kicks off from 7pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
