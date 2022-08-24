Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Wollongong drag queens, artists take the stage to push back against hate for Deer Gaze's first event, Love and Rage

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:21am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deer Gaze, a new social, arts and cultural events organisation for the Illawarra and South Coast LGBTQIA+ community, is the brainchild of DJ Chelsey Sanderson AKA ChelseyDagger. Picture: Adam McLean.

A dozen fabulous Illawarra drag queens and an electric lineup of bands will take the stage on Thursday with the joint aim of pushing back against hate in Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.