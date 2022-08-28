Some of the biggest names of Australian rock music from the '90s and noughties are coming together for a smorgasboard of epic hits for the Red Hot Summer Tour, visiting Berry and Batemans Bay.
The all-star line-up for 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, sisters Vika and Linda Bull, plus Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
The troupe will stop by Batemans Bay on January 28 and then Berry on February 11 2023, as well as a slew of other dates in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Queensland and regional NSW.
"Paul Kelly was the kind of front runner of it all, and we all just piled on," Missy Higgins told the Mercury .
"It's an incredible lineup; to have this many shows - I think there's going to be about 23 shows - to have a tour like this to look forward to just feels like such a privilege now after so many years of really not many shows."
Earlier in 2022, Missy released mini-album Total Control featuring songs inspired initially by the musical fragments she wrote for the powerful ABC TV Series of the same name.
The songs pick up themes of exploitation and female empowerment that run through Total Control and which also dominated real world headlines last year as a string of abuse allegations emerged from Parliament House.
I was also seeing the news about Brittany Higgins, and Grace Tame stand up in front of parliament and owned their story and owned their truth and their power - and I was so inspired by them," Higgins said.
"I'm a mum to a now little four-year-old girl and I just feel like this new generation of women are so much more empowered than my generation and the generation before, to stand up and speak their minds."
Higgins will perform her new work on stage as well as favourite hits like Scar, The Special Two, Steer, Everyone's Waiting and Futon Couch.
The Berry show will be the second treat for the region within four months as a postponed edition starring Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera will play out in Kiama on October 16.
Pre-sale ticket sales for the 2023 tour begin on Tuesday August 30; general public tickets go on sale on September 1.
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
